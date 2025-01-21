CELEBRATE A SENSATIONAL CHINESE NEW YEAR IN DUBAI WITH EXCLUSIVE CITYWIDE EXPERIENCES

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 January 2025: Dubai is getting ready to light up with the spirit of the Chinese New Year with a vibrant programme of citywide festivities from 24 January to 2 February. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s programme will feature exclusive mall activations, exciting raffles with mega prizes, unbeatable retail promotions, thrilling family activities at iconic attractions, a feast of festive flavours, captivating live entertainment, exclusive hotel offers, and more.



Commenting on this year’s programme, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Chinese New Year in Dubai is a truly special time of the year, bringing together residents and visitors to celebrate in the spirit of unity, community, and shared joy. Testament to Dubai’s commitment to cultural exchange and inclusivity, this vibrant festival invites everyone to immerse themselves in the time-honoured traditions and customs of Chinese heritage while celebrating the diversity that makes Dubai unique. This year’s programme will once again offer unforgettable experiences across entertainment, hospitality, gastronomy, and retail, with an aim to foster deeper connections and mutual understanding between both our communities and enrich the overall experiences of our residents and visitors alike.”



MALL FUN AND FESTIVITIES

Malls across Dubai have unveiled a packed programme of family events, fun activations, and exclusive savings, bringing residents and visitors even more ways to make the most of the Chinese New Year. Mall of the Emirates invites shoppers to elevate their Chinese New Year celebrations with thrilling rewards and benefits from 20 January to 15 February, including chances to win daily prizes upon spends of RMB 1,000 (AED 500) or more; up to 5% discounts when paying with Alipay+, WeChat Pay, UnionPay, or American Express; exclusive foreign exchange rates for Alipay and WeChat Pay users; as well as 10X SHARE points to make every purchase even more rewarding. Dragon Mart will host free-to-attend cultural performances and authentic Chinese entertainment from 31 January to 2 February that promise to delight friends and families with unforgettable celebrations that bring the traditions of the season to life.



MEGA PRIZES

This Chinese New Year, incredible raffles and promotions will bring exciting opportunities to walk away with unforgettable luxury prizes and brand-new cars when shopping at leading citywide malls until 2 February. Shoppers stand the chance to become one of twenty winners to take home their share of AED 50,000 worth of prizes upon spending just AED 200 at participating malls including Al Khail Gate Community Center, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue, Dubai Festival Plaza, and Times Square Center. At Ibn Battuta Mall, shoppers can drive away in a brand-new Nissan Patrol when they spend AED 150. Mercato Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah bring even more excitement for shoppers who download the PrivilegePLUS app, with an incredible chance to win a Jetour 2025 car. Shoppers spending AED 250 at Dubai Hills Mall can enter a draw to win a sleek BMW 8 Series or incredible cash prizes. Lastly, Wafi City brings an exceptional opportunity to win daily prizes of luxury Rivoli watches, weekly Union Glashütte giveaways, a grand Longines watch set, and AED 300 Rivoli vouchers redeemable on select watch brands.



SEASONAL SHOPPING

Exclusive retail promotions will bring unbeatable discounts and limited-time deals this Chinese New Year, helping shoppers celebrate the occasion in style. From fashion and beauty to electronics, Dubai’s leading malls and shopping districts will bring incredible bargains that promise something for everyone. Shoppers will be able to discover exceptional offers at leading brands like Bloomingdale's, Galeries Lafayette, Harvey Nichols, Kiehl's, KIKO Milano, Level Shoe District, Prima Gold, Swarovski, THAT Concept Store, Zen Diamond, and several others. Now is the perfect chance for shoppers to treat their loved ones. Full details will be announced in the coming days.



AWE-INSPIRING ATTRACTIONS

Dubai’s iconic landmarks and attractions are gearing up to dazzle with festive brilliance, offering unforgettable experiences to mark the Chinese New Year in spectacular style. Global Village invites friends and families to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of China with authentic shopping at the China Pavilion, delectable dining at the iconic Floating Market and across the park, mesmerising entertainment including daily laser and fire shows, a brand-new Dragon Lake, and dazzling fireworks on 24 January, 25 January, 31 January, and 1 February at 9pm. The iconic facade of the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab will light up with a dazzling display featuring a stunning themed animation from 28 to 30 January at 8pm, 9pm, and 10pm, offering visitors multiple opportunities to witness a breathtaking visual spectacle. MOTIONGATE™ Dubai will spotlight its immersive Kung Fu Panda world where visitors can take on the Red Warrior Challenge, join the Dragon Dance Parade, and explore a vibrant atmosphere filled with kids’ activities, themed attractions, thrilling rides, exclusive shows, festive cultural activations, an interactive Kung Fu Academy Show led by Po, meet-and-greet opportunities, and authentic Chinese cuisine at Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop. And lastly, AYA Universe will welcome friends and families with a special 25% discount.



FESTIVE FLAVOURS

Promising an extraordinary culinary journey for friends and families this Chinese New Year, Dubai’s top restaurants will serve up specially curated menus and festive feasts that capture the true essence of the season from 28 January to 12 February. Foodies can take their pick from Tang Town at Dubai Mall Fountain Views; Michelin-starred award-winning Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan Dubai at Atlantis, The Palm; Demon Duck by Alvin Leung at The Banyan Tree; Tenggara at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai; XU at Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates; Local Waterfront at Dubai Waterfront Hotel; A.O.C International Buffet at Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach; Award-winning pan-Asian restaurant Blue Jade at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai; Vyne Business Bay at The First Collection Hotel, Business Bay; signature Pan-Asian restaurant Toshi at Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai; Gardenia Brasserie at Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel; Al Dana at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel; Sumibiya, China Club & Yum at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek; and Homegrown street food spot Hawkerboi at Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT).



LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The spirit of the Chinese New Year will come alive with Layali Firdaus - A Lunar New Year Celebration, as the Firdaus Orchestra brings an enchanting concert to Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai on 26 January. This renowned all-female ensemble, featuring talented musicians representing 24 nationalities, will present a magical musical journey inspired by the rich traditions and vibrant energy of the season’s festivities, blending iconic classical masterpieces with festive melodies. Tickets are priced at AED 120 and available for purchase now on Ticketmaster.



HOTEL STAYS AND CITY GETAWAYS

Special hotel offers across Dubai will help friends and families turn Chinese New Year celebrations into an ultimate city getaway. Whether it's a weekend staycation or a full-fledged vacation, the city’s most iconic hotels will be rolling out festive packages designed to make this an unmissable experience for everyone. Special offers will be available at MD Hotel - By Gewan, The Lana - Dorchester Collection, Edge Creekside Hotel, Al Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, and InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay, making now the perfect time to indulge in a luxurious getaway.





MENAFN21012025007640016455ID1109112596