Media reports Netanyahu cautioning about Gaza truce postponement

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime announced early Sunday that the planned ceasefire in Gaza would not take effect until Israel receives a list of hostages Hamas intends to release. The delay came just an hour before the truce was due to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT). Hamas explained the delay by citing “technical field reasons” but reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire agreement reached earlier.



Netanyahu also confirmed the return of the remains of IDF soldier Oron Shaul, killed in Gaza in 2014 and held by Hamas since then. He praised the efforts of the Shin Bet and IDF for their success in recovering Shaul’s remains and expressed determination to continue working for the return of other hostages, including another soldier, Hadar Goldin.



Under the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas is set to release 33 hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The ceasefire will last for 42 days, and by the end of the phase, all women, children, and elderly hostages held by Hamas are to be freed.

