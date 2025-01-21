Impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol defends belief in liberal democracy at constitutional court hearing

(MENAFN) Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's impeached president who briefly imposed martial law last month, expressed his belief in liberal democracy during a hearing at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, according to Yonhap News.



"Since reaching adulthood, I have consistently upheld the principles of liberal democracy, especially throughout my public service career," Yoon stated before the court, which has up to six months to make a decision regarding his impeachment. He will remain suspended from office during this period.



"As the Constitutional Court exists to protect the Constitution, I kindly ask the justices to consider my case favorably in all aspects," Yoon added. He is the first president to personally attend a court session.



Earlier, Yoon’s defense team clarified that he had no intentions of enforcing martial law.



The 63-year-old president, who has faced significant challenges, was impeached by the National Assembly on December 14, 2024, following his decree for military rule on December 3.



Yoon was detained last week and is currently being held at a detention facility in Uiwang, located south of Seoul.



