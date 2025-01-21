GCC Chief Praises UAE, Saudi, Omani Pavilions In WEF

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi praised on Tuesday the content provided by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabian, and Omani pavilions, on the sidelines of the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The effort by the pavilions reflects the great innovation in the economic, touristic, and projects by the GCC countries, enhancing cooperation with the international community to achieve greater development and prosperity, added Al-Budaiwi.

He stressed the vital role these pavilions play in displaying the economic and cultural strength of the GCC countries, by building effective partnerships that enhance their standing in the world. (end)

