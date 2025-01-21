Celebrating A Century Of Excellence: Archkey Solutions Marks 100 Years Of Power

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchKey Solutions, one of the country's largest design, installation, and integrated facilities services companies headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri is recognizing its centennial anniversary, celebrating 100 years of power, innovation, and excellence in the and facilities services industry. This remarkable milestone is a testament to the company's rich heritage, permanent legacy, and the unwavering dedication of its team members, past and present.

With roots dating back to 1925 as Sachs Electric the company is a cornerstone of the electrical industry in the St. Louis and Metro East regions. Over the last century, the company experienced significant growth, and is now a national leader through strategic acquisitions, all coming together to form a unified ArchKey Solutions. This transformation reflects the company's adaptability and commitment to delivering exceptional results in both local markets and nationwide.

The launch of ArchKey Solutions in 2017 marked a new chapter in the company's history. Through subsequent acquisitions of Parsons Electric in 2018, Sprig Electric in 2019, and Mona Electric in 2020, ArchKey fortified its position as an industry leading platform for growth. In 2021, ArchKey Solutions emerged as a nationally ranked top ten contractor by focusing on our commitment to our team members and our customers.

"Our 100th anniversary is not only a reflection of our longevity but a celebration of the vision and hard work of countless individuals who have contributed to our success," said Steve Stone, ArchKey's Chief Executive Officer. "As we look back on our journey, we honor the legacy of the pioneering leaders whose innovations paved the way for us, and we reinforce our dedication to excellence as we forge ahead into the future."

The establishment of ProKey Facilities in 2022 further positioned ArchKey as an integrated facilities and MRO service provider, building on a decades long proven track record of maintenance, repair, and operations programs for our clients. With the addition of Total Electric at the end of 2023, ArchKey Solutions continues to enhance and add to its services capabilities.

"As ArchKey navigates into our next 100 years, we remain committed to excellence for team members, clients, and our community," continued Stone. "Our company is well positioned for growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. This approach will enhance our capabilities, extend our geographic reach, and expand our presence in vertical markets. ArchKey is ready to tackle the challenges of the future and solve problems for customers anywhere they have a critical need."

About ArchKey Solutions

ArchKey Solutions is one of the country's largest privately held installation and integrated facilities services companies headquartered in St. Louis, MO, specializing in designing, building, and maintaining electrical, technologies, and other specialty systems. Our team of over 5,000 workers nationally support our customers and solve problems regardless of their size or complexity. For more information, please visit

Media Contact: Meghan Kaltenbach

[email protected]

SOURCE ArchKey Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED