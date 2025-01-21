Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Set For Significant Growth By 2034, According To Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DelveInsight's Autism Spectrum Disorder report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Report:

. The Autism Spectrum Disorder market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. In January 2025, the FDA granted fast-track designation to SPG601, an investigational small molecule developed to treat individuals with Fragile X syndrome. SPG601, a large-conductance, calcium-activated potassium (BK) channel activator, works by correcting synaptic dysfunctions associated with core symptoms of Fragile X, marking a significant advancement in the treatment of this genetic disorder.

. In July 2024, Jaguar Gene Therapy received FDA clearance to administer JAG201, a gene replacement therapy for pediatric and adult patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) caused by a SHANK3 mutation or deletion, and Phelan-McDermid syndrome, in a Phase I clinical trial. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize treatment for ASD linked to genetic mutations.

. In July 2023, EarliTec Diagnostics announced that the FDA granted 510(k) authorization for its second-generation EarliPointTM Evaluation for Autism Spectrum Disorder, designed for children aged 16-30 months old. This diagnostic tool aims to improve early detection and intervention for children at risk for ASD.

. The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is rising globally, with approximately 1 in 44 children in the US diagnosed with ASD, and around 700,000 people in the UK. In Germany, children aged 6-11 years show the highest prevalence, with about 6.0 per 1,000, while Japan reports an adjusted ASD prevalence of around 3%, with a male-to-female ratio of 2.2:1.

. The current ASD market is dominated by leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Otsuka, Johnson & Johnson, and Flynn Pharma, with approved therapies like ABILIFY (aripiprazole), RISPERDAL (risperidone), and SLENYTO (prolonged-release melatonin), which are expected to see increased market share as interventions evolve.

. The ASD market size is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness, early diagnosis, and the development of novel therapies aimed at treating and managing ASD.

. Emerging therapies for autism spectrum disorder include ML-004, RG7816, AB-2004, L1-79, and others.

. Key companies involved in the ASD space include Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, H. Lundbeck A/S, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, MapLight Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie, Axial Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC, and others.

. The ASD market is expected to grow rapidly, driven by increasing demand for innovative treatments, early diagnosis solutions, and genetic therapies that aim to improve the quality of life for those living with ASD.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Overview

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by challenges in social communication and interaction, along with restricted or repetitive behaviors, interests, and activities. Symptoms typically manifest early in development and significantly impact daily functioning. While individual experiences vary, the core symptoms are grouped into two main categories: difficulties in social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors. Diagnosis involves comprehensive evaluations by a multidisciplinary team, which often includes a physician, psychologist, and specialists in fields such as speech and language pathology or occupational therapy. Current treatment options focus on managing core symptoms and include psychosocial therapies as well as approved pharmacological treatments like aripiprazole, risperidone, and SLENYTO.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Autism Spectrum Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Autism Spectrum Disorder market by countries

. Autism Spectrum Disorder market by therapies

. Autism Spectrum Disorder market by classes.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Autism Spectrum Disorder market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Autism Spectrum Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapies and Key Companies

. ML-004: MapLight Therapeutics

. RG7816 (alogabat/RO7017773): Hoffmann-La Roche

. AB-2004: Axial Therapeutics

. Racemetirosine - Yamo Pharmaceuticals

And others.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Strengths

. Growing awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) among parents, educators, and healthcare providers is leading to earlier diagnoses and better management of the condition, fostering market growth.

. Continued research and the development of new therapies, including gene therapies, small molecule drugs, and novel diagnostic tools, are enhancing treatment options and improving patient outcomes, driving market expansion.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Opportunities

. A significant opportunity exists in developing treatments for both pediatric and adult populations, as the prevalence of ASD spans across various age groups, especially with the increasing recognition of ASD in adults.

. The rise of innovative treatments such as gene therapies (e.g., JAG201) and digital health solutions (e.g., EarliPointTM) for early detection and management of ASD presents new growth opportunities for market players.

Scope of the Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Autism Spectrum Disorder Companies: Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, H. Lundbeck A/S, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, MapLight Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie, Axial Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC, and others.

. Key Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapies: ML-004, RG7816, AB-2004, L1-79, and others.

. Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Autism Spectrum Disorder current marketed and Autism Spectrum Disorder emerging therapies

. Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Dynamics: Autism Spectrum Disorder market drivers and Autism Spectrum Disorder market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Autism Spectrum Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

