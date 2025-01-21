Trump kicks off second term with executive actions, promises major reforms

(MENAFN) On Monday, following his swearing-in as the 47th president of the United States, Donald began issuing a series of executive actions, signaling the start of his second term in office. Trump made the announcements from a signing desk inside Washington’s Capital One Arena, surrounded by family members, allies, and a crowd of cheering supporters in the audience.



Throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump made numerous promises aimed at reshaping America’s and economic landscape. He committed to imposing broad tariffs on imports, expanding domestic energy production, and launching mass deportations. These bold proposals reflect his broader agenda of economic nationalism and tough immigration policies.



Trump also reiterated his long-standing vow to dismantle federal regulations, punish political adversaries, and eliminate what he considers the “deep state” within the federal bureaucracy. His administration has repeatedly emphasized reducing government waste and streamlining federal operations.



However, there are inherent limitations to the powers of the presidency, particularly when it comes to executive orders. Legal experts anticipate that many of Trump’s actions will face challenges in the courts, which could delay or even block their enforcement. This process is expected to add a layer of complexity to his agenda, as legal battles may slow down or halt the implementation of his proposed changes.

MENAFN21012025000045016755ID1109112448