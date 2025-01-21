Biden expresses concerns about ‘radical’ Ukrainians possibly to kill him in Kiev

(MENAFN) In an interview with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, outgoing President Joe Biden disclosed that he feared for his life during his unannounced visit to Kiev in February 2023. The visit, which occurred one year after the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified, was shrouded in secrecy due to concerns about potential assassination attempts. Biden revealed that the threat was not from Russia but from "radical elements within Ukraine," possibly working in collaboration with the Russian government.



Biden noted that many advisors warned him against the trip for security reasons, but he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin would not risk targeting the American president. He expressed concern about factions within Ukraine who might try to harm him, which led to the careful planning and heightened security surrounding the visit.



The trip involved a covert departure from Washington, followed by a nearly ten-hour train journey from Poland to Kiev. Biden's national security adviser later confirmed that Moscow was only informed of the visit hours before Biden's departure. During the trip, Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, pledged further financial support, and announced new sanctions against Russia, emphasizing the importance of showing solidarity with Ukraine.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized the visit, calling it an example of "concentrated Russophobia," and reiterated Moscow's view that Western involvement in the conflict was exacerbating the situation.

