Trump administration expresses determination to achieve its objectives in Middle East

(MENAFN) The incoming administration, characterized by blunt language and direct threats, is determined to achieve its objectives in the Middle East, especially concerning the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Gaza. Steve Whitkoff, Trump's new envoy to the region, made this clear during a meeting with Israeli Prime Netanyahu. Whitkoff, on instructions from Trump, emphasized that if Israel is not interested in a deal concerning the abductees, he would return to Washington to brief the new president. A source close to the administration revealed that Whitkoff’s directive from Trump was clear: address the issue of the kidnapped or explain why it failed. Whitkoff is committed to ensuring the deal progresses, and in a sign of his seriousness, he is considering a visit to the Gaza Strip. His goal is to see the situation firsthand, visit humanitarian centers, and avoid merely hearing the narrative from either the Israeli or Palestinian sides.



The Trump administration is aligned with Israel’s war goals, especially regarding the return of abductees and the removal of Hamas from power in Gaza. While there is concern in Jerusalem about Whitkoff’s blunt approach, there is an expectation that a meeting between Netanyahu and Trump next month will further solidify their positions and focus on toppling Hamas. The second phase of the deal, which aims to end the fighting and ensure all kidnapped individuals are returned, faces a major obstacle: Hamas. Both Israel and the Trump administration demand the cessation of Hamas rule in Gaza and its demilitarization, a demand Hamas is unwilling to accept. The challenge now is how to proceed with the deal—whether Hamas will surrender or if Netanyahu will have to make concessions by returning the abductees without toppling Hamas, which would come at a high political cost for Israel.

