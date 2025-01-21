Cassava Flour Market To Exceed $95.5 Bn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major cassava flour participants include A&B Ingredients, AGT Food and Ingredients, Avena Foods, Barry Foods, Bob's Red Mill, Golden Grain Mills, Grain Millers, Ingredion, Midlands Holdings, Murlidhar Industries

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The cassava flour market was valuation is predicted to surpass USD 95.5 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

This growth is largely fueled by its increasing usage across various sectors, particularly in gluten-free and specialty food products. Derived from the cassava root, cassava flour is highly regarded for its versatility, neutral taste, and ability to replace traditional wheat flour in both baking and cooking. It is commonly used in gluten-free bread, pastries, pancakes, and snack production, catering to the growing consumer demand for healthier, allergen-free alternatives. Additionally, as awareness of cassava's sustainability and environmental benefits grows, its adoption across different industries continues to rise.

The cassava flour market is also expanding due to its integration into processed foods and animal feed. The shift towards clean-label ingredients and plant-based diets has further boosted demand as consumers increasingly prioritize transparency and nutritional value in their food choices. Cassava flour's nutritional profile, characterized by lower fat content and calorie density compared to other gluten-free flours makes it an appealing option for those following low-calorie and plant-based diets.

Request for a sample of this research report @

The cassava flour market from conventional segment which reached USD 34.3 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034. This segment dominates the market due to large-scale cassava cultivation in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, where the crop is a staple for both domestic use and export. Its affordability and versatility across various food applications, including gluten-free, paleo, and clean-label products, further reinforce its leading position. In addition to food, cassava flour is gaining traction in non-food sectors like biofuels and textiles, enhancing its global significance, particularly in emerging markets with growing health-conscious populations.

The food and beverage sector remains the largest application area, valued at USD 34.2 billion koin 2024, with a projected CAGR of 6.3%. Its wide-ranging use in baking, cooking, and snack production aligns with the increasing popularity of gluten-free and nutritious food products.

Offline retail channels, including supermarkets and specialty stores, continue to lead the distribution landscape, valued at USD 39.2 billion in 2024. In regions with limited e-commerce, in-person shopping remains the preferred choice, supported by consumer trust in physical stores.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

China, a significant player in cassava cultivation and processing, accounted for USD 5.5 billion in 2024, with a forecasted CAGR of 6.3%. The country's robust infrastructure and growing demand for gluten-free and plant-based foods solidify its leadership in the global cassava flour market.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Cassava Flour Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing demand for plant-based protein

3.6.1.2 Rising popularity of gluten-free products

3.6.1.3 Health benefits associated with pea flour

3.6.1.4 Expansion of the vegan and vegetarian market

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Price volatility of raw pea materials

3.6.2.2 Competition from other plant-based flours

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Edible Oils & Fats Market Size - By Type, Application Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2025 – 2034



Gum Hydrocolloid Market Size - By Product Type, Form, Source, Function, Application Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2025 - 2034



About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...