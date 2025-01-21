Several prisoners released in first batch of detainees share their harrowing experiences

(MENAFN) Several prisoners released in the first batch of detainees shared their harrowing experiences of suffering and violations during their time in Zionist prisons. They highlighted medical neglect and ill-treatment that severely impacted their health and mental well-being. Rola Hassanein’s sister, a journalist, confirmed that Rola is suffering from extreme exhaustion and needs urgent medical care after her release. She explained that the medical neglect Rola endured during her detention led to a serious deterioration in her health.



Freed prisoner Adam al-Hadra recounted the harsh conditions he faced, from his arrest at home to his release. He pointed out that prisoners, including the elderly, were subjected to medical neglect and deprived of necessary medications, which worsened their suffering and resulted in inhumane living conditions. Shaima Omar Ramadan, another released prisoner, shared that she spent six months in detention without any clear definition of her sentence. She revealed that she did not know her name was on the release list until the day of her release, underscoring the lack of transparency in the treatment of prisoners by the occupation authorities.



Released prisoner Samah Hijjawi spoke of being arrested for the second time, enduring torture and persecution during her detention. She emphasized that many prisoners were suffering from severe medical conditions due to deliberate neglect. Maysar al-Faqih, a 60-year-old freed prisoner from Nablus, recounted the threats prisoners received from the prison director at Damon prison ahead of the release under the "Flood of the Free" deal. She described how the authorities tried to suppress the news of the prisoners' release and the oppressive conditions they faced.



Al-Faqih mentioned that prisoners from Gaza were not included in the first batch of releases, leaving three prisoners with families waiting for them, which was a painful moment. She called on the Palestinian resistance to continue advocating for the release of all prisoners, emphasizing the injustice they are enduring. At dawn, the Israeli authorities released 90 prisoners, including children, hours after the Qassam Brigades freed three Israeli prisoners detained since the October 7, 2023, "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation.

