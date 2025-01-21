Iranian President affirms Iran-Russia partnership amid Western pressure

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Russian TV, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran and Russia will continue their path of development and cooperation despite pressures from Western nations.



The interview followed Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow last week, where he and Russian President Vladimir signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty. Pezeshkian stated that both nations reject external interference and remain dedicated to regional security.



"Tehran and Moscow don’t want anyone from outside to determine their roles," Pezeshkian affirmed, highlighting the countries’ ability to pursue independent policies. He added that their focus is on enhancing security and economic ties to foster peace and stability in the region.



"We don’t need the West," he declared, underscoring their self-reliance.



The Iranian president stressed the importance of the partnership treaty, describing it as a reflection of Iran and Russia’s shared commitment to sovereignty and collaboration. He noted that external pressures had not swayed their policies, stating, “If we had followed external instructions, our approaches would have shifted long ago.”

