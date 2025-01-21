Oxidation Stability Reactor Market Is Projected To Reach At US$ 297.8 Million With 9.3% CAGR By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Essential Role of Oxidation Stability Reactors in Boosting Product Longevity and Quality

Rockville, MD , Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Oxidation Stability Reactor Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 122.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

Oxidation of oils and fats is one of the things that keeps manufacturers alert in the fast-paced food and animal feed industries. It's a big deal at every stage of production. Knowing how stable these fats are and predicting their oxidation is becoming increasingly crucial. This understanding helps determine how long a product will maintain its taste, smell, and nutritional value, directly impacting both efficiency and cost savings.

Modern oxidation stability reactors are game-changers. These advanced devices can test the stability of oils and fats directly, skipping the need for complicated sample preparation. This makes the process easier, faster, and more accurate, reducing the chances of mistakes and providing more reliable results.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global Oxidation stability reactor market is projected to grow at 9.3% CAGR and reach US$ 297.8 million by 2034

The market created an opportunity of US$ 175.4 million between 2024 to 2034

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 21.2% in 2034

Predominating market players include VELP Scientifica Srl, Anton Paar GmbH, Metrohm AG, Koehler Instrument Company, Petrotest, and other prominent Players North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 61.4 million collectively



“Industries strive to meet consumer expectations and regulatory requirements, the adoption of advanced oxidation stability reactors is set to increase.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Oxidation Stability Reactor Market:

VELP Scientifica Srl; Anton Paar GmbH; Metrohm AG; Koehler Instrument Company; Petrotest; Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

Key players in the Oxidation Stability Reactor market are VELP Scientifica Srl, Anton Paar GmbH, Metrohm AG, Koehler Instrument Company, Petrotest, and Other Prominent Players.

Companies devote a significant portion of their revenue to R&D to resolve problems and offer creative solutions to draw in new customers and stay competitive. Companies are developing customized offerings for issues that meet industry-specific needs to compete with other players.

Oxidation Stability Reactor Industry News:



VELP Scientifica Srl offered a variety of webinars to help customers comprehend the benefits of their products.

On March 12, 2024, they hosted a webinar titled "Optimise Agro-Industrial By-Products: Minimise Waste and Extend Product Shelf-Life." This webinar most likely focused on approaches and technologies for reducing waste in agro-industrial operations while increasing the shelf life of the end products. On October 7, 2021, they presented a webinar titled "How to Evaluate Oxidative Stability of Fats and Increase the Shelf-Life of Food Products." This seminar discussed methods for testing the oxidative stability of fats and oils, which is critical for extending the shelf life of food products.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global oxidation stability reactor market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (Batch Reactors, Continuous Flow Reactors), By Sample Type (Solid, Liquid, Doughy), By Test Type (Repeatability Test, Freshness Test, Formulas comparison, Packaging comparison, IP during ageing, Estimated shelf life), By End-use Industries (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Petrochemicals, Others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

