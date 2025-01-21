From Kolkata To Dubai: New Market Aminia's Culinary Legacy Finds International Footprint

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Renowned for serving timeless authenticity in Mughlai and North Indian cuisine for over nine decades, Aminia, Kolkata's favourite restaurant, has marked its international debut in Dubai. Located in the vibrant neighbourhood of Al Karama, Dubai, set to be known in this region as Aminia – The Taste You Love, has revived its captivating legacy, where history and gastronomy perfectly amalgamate in both ambiance and cuisine.

Since its inception in 1929, Aminia has served recipes steeped in tradition and craftsmanship, telling stories of timeless flavours passed down through generations. Over the years, they have earned a special place in the hearts of its patrons, becoming synonymous with family gatherings, festive celebrations, and moments of shared joy. After nearly a century of serving Kolkatans and expanding across various locations in and around the city, the restaurant has stepped into the global spotlight with its debut in Dubai. Staying true to its age-old recipes, Aminia blends tradition with innovation for Dubai's discerning food enthusiasts. While the menu remains rooted in its Mughlai heritage, new additions such as Afghani Murgh, BBQ Chops, Mutton Shahi Dum Biryani and more are set to cater to modern palates, ensuring that every diner finds something to savour.

Speaking of their rich legacy, Md. Azhar, Managing Director of Aminia said, 'Aminia's journey has been truly remarkable. From our humble beginnings in 1929 to our flagship outlet in New Market, which opened on 15th August 1947, coinciding with India's independence, and expanding across Bengal, we have remained true to our culinary roots while evolving to meet our patrons' changing tastes. Bringing Aminia to Dubai is more than a mere expansion-this milestone is a proud testament to our legacy, celebrating the craftsmanship that has defined Aminia since 1929.'

Set to captivate the global audience nestled in Dubai's melting pot of culture, the restaurant will serve patrons its signature Kolkata-style Biryani with potato, Aminia's Special Mutton Curry, Chicken Chap, and Mutton Rezala. While finding its glory in authentic Mughlai flavours the legendary diner is also well-known for its desserts like Firni – a delicious concoction of milk, rice, sugar, and saffron and Aminia Special Pudding.

According to Asher Ather, Director of Aminia,“Aminia is more than a restaurant to me – it is a celebration of Indian culture, flavours, and the bond between three dreamers who dared to reimagine the concept of biryani. Our Kolkata biryani, immensely popular across India, is ready to captivate a global audience. This marks an exciting new chapter for the brand and a celebration of authentic Mughlai flavours cherished by food lovers everywhere.”

With the Dubai outlet, the brand is determined to share its deep-rooted culinary legacy with new audiences, allowing food enthusiasts in the UAE to experience the authentic taste that has captivated the palates of Kolkata's residents for decades.

Speaking of their international debut, Kabir Azhar, Director of Aminia said, 'Expanding Aminia in Dubai has been a dream come true and a momentous milestone in our journey. With its vibrant cosmopolitan culture and appreciation for diverse cuisines, Dubai provides the ideal stage to showcase the authentic flavours of Aminia. We are dedicated to blending our rich traditions with the modern expectations of our patrons, ensuring our legacy continues to resonate with every guest, whether familiar or new. We are so proud to be part of this journey. It's a celebration of hard work for all of us.'

Over the years, this iconic restaurant has been honoured with celebrity visits, including the late Jyoti Basu, former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, and Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, and director Imtiaz Ali along with award-winning chefs Sarah Todd and Asma Khan.

From its humble beginnings in Kolkata to its latest chapter in Dubai; Aminia's journey is a testament to the universal appeal of authentic flavours and unforgettable dining experiences. Dubai's patrons can now partake in a rich tradition that has delighted Kolkatans for generations-a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and the unwavering passion that makes Aminia more than just a restaurant but a true culinary institution.

Aminia – The Taste You Love, conveniently located on Zabeel Street, Al Karama, has officially opened its doors to diners as of January 15th. Offering a delightful dining experience at an average cost of AED 70 for two, the restaurant welcomes guests daily from 11:00 AM to 11:30 PM.