Optimove Announces Optimove Ignite+: A New Comprehensive Program Tailored To Accelerate Growth For Emerging Igaming And Sports Betting Operators

Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As emerging iGaming and sports betting operators have often struggled to scale and compete effectively, Optimove announced today the launch of Optimove Ignite+, a comprehensive program tailored to accelerate growth for emerging operators. This new program provides exclusive access to Optimove's #1 CRM Marketing platform for iGaming and sport betting operators, providing expert guidance, and actionable insights, empowering emerging operators to scale efficiently in a competitive landscape. Until now, a comprehensive program like this was unavailable to emerging operators.

Key Benefits of Optimove Ignite+

Optimove Ignite+ leverages Optimove's expertise in scaling industry leaders to help emerging iGaming and sports betting operators accelerate growth. The program provides access to the following:

1. Gaming-Expert CRM Marketing Guidance & Support : Connect with Optimove's team of CRM Marketing experts, offering strategic insights, deep industry knowledge, and personalized support.

2. Extensive Industry Insights : Access exclusive Benchmark Reports based on Optimove's proprietary data from 1,200+ brands, helping operators refine strategies, measure performance, and gain a competitive edge.

3. Streamlined Onboarding : Streamlined integration with Optimove's platform through a tailored onboarding process built for emerging operators. It enables a fast integration with Optimove's platform to start driving marketing and business results immediately.

4. Access to Optimove's Thriving Community, OptiCircle : Join OptiCircle, Optimove's community of iGaming professionals and thought leaders, including opportunities to be featured on industry podcasts and blogs.

5. Preferential Commercial Terms : Receive competitive pricing and scalable terms designed to support the growth of emerging iGaming and sports betting operators.



Navigating Complexity: Empowering Emerging Operators to Scale and Compete



As noted, between higher customer expectations and more stringent regulations, the iGaming and Sports Betting landscape is increasingly complex. Without access to the right tools and expertise, emerging operators often struggle to scale and compete effectively. As the industry CRM leader, part of Optimove's mission is to help all leaders successfully navigate these challenges and succeed in building sustainable and profitable businesses.

“Emerging iGaming and sports betting operators are a vital part of the gaming industry but often face obstacles reaching their potential in scaling and competing," said Motti Colman, VP Revenue, Gaming at Optimove.“With Optimove Ignite+, emerging operators are finally empowered with the tools, insights, and support they have sought to build strong foundations for accelerated growth and maximize their impact in competitive markets. This program underscores our commitment to empowering all operators, regardless of size, to thrive in the ever-evolving iGaming and sports betting landscape.”



Optimove is exhibiting at the ICE 2025 Summit in Barcelona, January 20-22 booth #4A34, Hall 4.

About Optimove



Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform and the #1 CRM Marketing Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Optimove's solutions ensure marketing always starts with the customer (player) instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

Optimove's CRM Marketing Solution enables iGaming and Sports Betting operators to deploy personalized iGaming experiences across channels, unify player data, and leverage AI-led multichannel orchestration with statistically credible measurement for every promotion, campaign, and journey. For more information, visit Optimove.

