Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market Size To Worth USD 100.89 Billion By 2033, At A CAGR Of 9.5% | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antiseptics and disinfectants are frequently employed in hospitals, clinics, and private residences. An antiseptic is a substance that eliminates diseases and harmful microorganisms in or on the surface tissue of the human body. They primarily damage cells by producing dehydration, rupturing cell membranes, and denaturing proteins by the evaporation of cell water. In contrast, disinfectants are compounds that eradicate pathogenic microorganisms from the surfaces of objects.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections Drives the Global Market

The majority of patients with hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are undergoing long-term care, including surgical treatment. It can manifest in hospitals, surgical centers, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and long-term care facilities, including rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes. Indwelling catheters, improper cleanliness in the healthcare context, and the overuse of medications can raise the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in patients. In addition, rising instances of HAIs due to a lack of cleanliness and precaution are predicted to be a crucial factor driving market growth over the forecast period. In general, the application of disinfectant solutions in hospitals and clinics protects against contamination and reduces the risk of contracting HAIs. Such solutions are necessary for hospitals to maintain good hygiene and sanitation, hence minimizing the risk of HAIs, likely to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

Increasing the Use of Endoscope Reprocessors and Surgical Units creates tremendous opportunities

Endoscopy of the gastrointestinal tract (GI) allows medical practitioners to view the inner lining of the digestive tract. The endoscope can identify and treat a variety of gastrointestinal disorders. In order to reduce the danger of transmitting environmental or patient-borne pathogens between patients, endoscopes must be reprocessed according to infection-control protocols. Antiseptic and disinfectant solutions are vital to preventing the spread of disease in these circumstances. In addition, the requirement for endoscopy is likely to increase the risk of developing HAIs. For example, BMJ Publishing Group Ltd. and the British Association of Gastroenterology reported in 2018 that the necessity for gastrointestinal endoscopy for bowel cancer screening in symptomatic patients had increased dramatically.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant market shareholder in the global antiseptics and disinfectants market and is estimated to ascend at a CAGR of 19.3% over the forecast period. In North America, the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants is anticipated to be driven in part by the increased number of surgical procedures and healthcare personnel. Antiseptic and disinfectant treatments are crucial for surgical procedures and scientific research because they limit the danger of patient contamination and infection transmission. In addition, if hospital-acquired infections rise, the need for these remedies may increase as clinicians advocate their use more frequently. Antiseptics and disinfectants assist in preventing infections in hospitals and clinics by reducing or eliminating hazardous microorganisms and germs, providing an aseptic atmosphere. Likewise, the market is anticipated to experience a rise in demand due to the increased prevalence of hospital-acquired disorders.

Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period. The growing number of surgical procedures and the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections are anticipated to drive market expansion over the forecast period. According to Expatica, there were over 1,400 hospitals in France in January 2020 and French hospitals offered the most sophisticated medical facilities. Antiseptics and disinfectants are vital in hospitals and clinics. Therefore, an increase in the number of hospitals in France is predicted to contribute favorably to market expansion. In addition, antiseptic and disinfection solution activities conducted by prominent market participants and physician recommendations using such solutions are likely to drive market expansion. In addition, the growing number of regional hospitals is projected to favor market expansion, given the need for disinfection solutions.

Key Highlights



The global antiseptics and disinfectants market size was valued at USD 44.58 billion in 2024. It is estimated to reach from USD 48.81 billion by 2025 to USD 100.89 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Based on type, the global antiseptics and disinfectants market is divided into quaternary ammonium compounds, chlorine compounds, alcohol and aldehyde products, enzymes, and others. The quaternary ammonium compounds segment is the highest contributor to the market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period.

Based on product, the global antiseptics and disinfectants market is divided into enzymatic cleaners, medical device disinfectants, and surface disinfectants. The medical device disinfectants segment owns the largest market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period.

Based on sales channels, the global antiseptics and disinfectants market is divided into FMCG and B2B. The B2B segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global antiseptics and disinfectants market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital segment owns the highest market share and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant market shareholder in the global antiseptics and disinfectants market and is estimated to ascend at a CAGR of 19.3% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

3MReckitt BenckiserSTERIS plcKimberly-Clark CorporationBio-Cide InternationalCardinal HealthBDJohnson & Johnson

Recent Developments

November 2022- In India, Dettol, a brand for germ protection, introduced Dettol Antiseptic Cream. With the introduction of this antiseptic cream, the firm intends to carve out a position in the cuts and wounds market and expand its antiseptic liquid.

September 2022- Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., one of India's prominent producers of industrial chemicals and fertilizers, announced the launch of Cororid® disinfection solutions tailored to meet the needs of hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and other medical and healthcare facilities.

Segmentation

By Type



Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Alcohols and Aldehyde Products

Enzyme

Chlorine Compounds Others

By Product



Medical Device Disinfectants

Enzymatic Cleaners Surface Disinfectants

By Sales Channel



FMCG B2B

By End-User



Hospitals

Clinics Others

