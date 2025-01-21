Timbuckdo Launches India's First Salesmanship Campus Ambassador Program Across 300 Colleges/Universities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 21 January 2025: TimBuckDo, India's premier student gig platform, has announced the launch of the country's first-ever Salesmanship Campus Ambassador Program. As a pioneering initiative in the gig economy, this program is set to revolutionize how students engage with real-world work experiences, combining career-focused skills with innovative gamification.



Founded by Mythri Kumar and Apoorv Sharma Prasad, TimBuckDo has been at the forefront of addressing the growing need for independence and skill development among Gen Z students. The has already impacted thousands of lives, creating over 10,000 gig positions and enabling students to earn a cumulative ₹7 crore in 2024 alone.



This Salesmanship Campus Ambassador Program is an extension of TimBuckDo's mission to empower students with skills that bridge the gap between academics and the workforce. The program will initially engage college students across 300 Universities across Tier 1 and 2 cities, equipping them with salesmanship expertise while serving as vital liaisons between their campuses and TimBuckDo.



"This program represents a significant step in empowering students to develop vital skills for their future careers and entrepreneurial pursuits. Our ambassadors will act as co-founders at their college level, gaining hands-on experience in building a community", said Mythri Kumar, Co-founder of TimBuckDo. "By integrating salesmanship with real-world experience, we can inspire a new generation of leaders." Apoorv Sharma Prasad, Co-founder of TimBuckDo, added, "This initiative not only enhances career readiness but also fosters a sense of community among students and businesses. We're excited to see how our ambassadors will shape the future of salesmanship in India."



Program Details:



TimBuckDo envisions creating an ecosystem of over 100,000 budding sales leaders. By promoting innovation and excellence in salesmanship, the program seeks to redefine the campus ambassador role, equipping students with essential skills for their future careers.



The Program is structured into the following tiers:



● New Bee: Beginners take their first steps in salesmanship.



● Underdog: Students harness their unique strengths to thrive.



● Dark Horse: Participants demonstrate resilience and determination.



● G.O.A.T: The pinnacle tier for seasoned ambassadors, celebrated for their achievements.



The program offers a transformative journey, equipping students with essential skills and creating opportunities to grow into India's next generation of sales leaders.



Recent insights from TimBuckDo reveal that 72% of students prefer flexible, part-time gigs over traditional internships, citing financial independence and skill-building as top priorities. The platform has been pivotal in addressing the gap between average pocket money and survival costs, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities, where living expenses often pose challenges.



Recognized as India's No. 1 student gig platform, TimBuckDo leverages AI-driven matchmaking to connect students with meaningful part-time opportunities. With partnerships with over 600 employers and endorsements from DPIIT and the Karnataka Government, TimBuckDo is redefining the gig economy, empowering students to thrive academically and professionally.





TimBuckDo is a cutting-edge gig platform that connects students with part-time employment opportunities, helping them gain valuable work experience while managing their academic responsibilities. Our mission is to create a flexible and supportive work environment that adapts to the needs of the modern student.

