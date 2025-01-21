The Right To Repair Movement: Insights From Mechanic Riadel Manzano

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Mechanics Advocate for Fair Access to Tools, Data, and Training

New York, US, 21st January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , The growing complexity of modern machinery is creating barriers for independent mechanics and consumers alike, fueling the urgent need for right-to-repair policies. Mechanics like Riadel Manzano, with over a decade of experience in maintenance and repair, are calling for fair access to diagnostic tools, repair manuals, and training to keep machines functional, efficient, and cost-effective for everyone.

“Right to repair is about leveling the playing field,” says Manzano.“When manufacturers limit access to essential repair tools or data, they don't just hurt mechanics-they create unnecessary waste, higher costs, and delays for consumers.”







The issue extends across industries, from automotive to agriculture to consumer electronics. According to a 2021 report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, 59% of consumers say they've been forced to replace a product because repairs were either too expensive or unavailable. Meanwhile, repair restrictions contribute to over 50 million metric tons of electronic waste generated globally each year, according to the United Nations.

Manzano points out that these restrictions also hurt small repair businesses and local economies.“Independent mechanics are vital to communities,” she explains.“But when they're locked out of repairs because of proprietary tools or software, it becomes harder to compete with large manufacturers.”

The right-to-repair movement is gaining traction across the U.S. and internationally. Seventeen states have introduced legislation aimed at giving mechanics and consumers fair access to repair resources, and the European Union has passed measures requiring manufacturers to make spare parts and repair information available.

“People want the freedom to fix their own things or choose who can repair them,” says Manzano.“It shouldn't cost an arm and a leg just to replace a small part or troubleshoot an issue.”

In addition to reducing costs, expanding repair rights also has significant environmental benefits. Prolonging the lifespan of products decreases waste and conserves resources used in manufacturing.“Repairing instead of replacing is one of the easiest ways to be sustainable,” Manzano adds.

Manzano believes the solution lies in creating fair policies that ensure mechanics and consumers have access to the tools they need.“Right to repair isn't just about fixing machines-it's about empowering people, supporting small businesses, and creating a system that works for everyone,” she says.

For consumers, mechanics, and the environment, the time to act is now.“When we make repair accessible, everyone wins,” Manzano concludes.