Putin Congratulates Trump, Open To Talks On Ukraine And Nuclear Arms

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) As Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony takes place, Russian President Vladimir has extended his congratulations to the newly elected U.S. president on beginning his term in office.

On Monday, January 20, CNBC reported that Putin, during a meeting with Russia's Security Council, expressed his willingness to discuss Ukraine and nuclear arms control with Trump.

Putin emphasized his commitment to achieving long-term peace in Ukraine but stated that he would not settle for a temporary ceasefire agreement.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his intention to negotiate with Putin, particularly to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to CNN, Trump has instructed his aides to arrange a phone call with Putin shortly after his inauguration.

Trump and his team hope to quickly work on a plan to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which could include direct communication with Putin in the early days of his presidency.

Trump previously stated that he intends to meet with Putin“without delay” after his swearing-in on January 20.

During his campaign, Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine and halt the billions of dollars in U.S. financial aid to Kyiv. He claimed he could stop the conflict“within 24 hours” through phone diplomacy.

After winning the election, Trump and his transition team have moderated their expectations, acknowledging that resolving the Russia-Ukraine dispute could take several months.

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump criticized Joe Biden's policies on the Moscow-Kyiv war, blaming them for escalating the conflict.

Trump stated that the war has had devastating consequences for both Ukraine and Russia, describing it as a bloody conflict that needs immediate resolution.

“This was a gross incompetence and the sole reason this war happened,” Trump remarked, highlighting his belief that the conflict could have been avoided under different leadership.

Recently, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, reaffirmed Putin's readiness to engage in dialogue with Trump, signaling potential shifts in U.S.-Russia relations under the new administration.

Putin's outreach to Trump highlights a potential thaw in U.S.-Russia relations, with critical discussions on Ukraine and nuclear arms control anticipated. However, these dialogues face significant geopolitical complexities.

As Trump takes office, the international focus remains on how his administration will navigate pressing global issues, including U.S.-Russia ties, which could shape the course of diplomacy and security in the years ahead.

