Kannada Song In China: Netizens Get Goosebumps After Dr Rajkumar's Popular Hit Plays In Marketplace Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kannada song in China : songs blasting in full volume, in a Chinese marketplace, might be a rare scene. But what if we told you, recently, a Kannada song by one of Karnataka's most beloved singer-actor Dr Rajkumar was played at a local in China ?

The of the same moment has now been doing the rounds on social media.

The song featured in the video is 'Navaduva Nudiye', a celebrated track sung by notable Kannada Dr. Rajkumar. The song, from the Kannada movie 'Gandhada Gudi' was a big hit when the film released, and remains a favourite among Dr. Rajkumar fans even today.

Netizens hail Dr. Rajkumar

“Goosebumps,” commented one netizen, reacting to the video, which has garnered over 17,000 likes so far.

Another added, "GOAT for a reason; his songs suit every situation."

More about Dr Rajkumar

Dr. Rajkumar, Karnataka's beloved actor and a true icon of Kannada cinema, was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1995 for his exceptional contribution to the film industry. He is also the only actor in India to have won a National Film Award for singing.

Born on April 24, 1929, as Singanalluru Puttaswamaiah Muthuraj, Dr Rajkumar became the face of Kannada cinema, starring in over 200 films during a career spanning five decades.

Dr Rajkumar's music career

Not many actors in Indian cinema have been good singers. Kannada icon Dr Rajkumar is one of those three or four stars along with KL Saigal and Kishore Kumar, who charmed the audience not only through their acting, but also through their singing.