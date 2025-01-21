Amitabh Bachchan Makes 168% Profit After Selling Luxury Duplex Apartment In Mumbai: This Is How Much He Sold It For

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's legendary popularly known as Big B, is in the limelight after he recently made a transaction. Amitabh Bachchan sold his 'The Atlantis' property which is a residential project built by Crystal Group in Oshiwara. The property is located in a society spread across 1.55 acres that comprises 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham sold his duplex apartment located in Mumbai's Oshiwara for a whopping ₹83 crore, Square Yards reported citing property registration documents.

Notably, Oshiwara is known for its vibrant lifestyle and strategic location which is situated in western Mumbai . Located near the Lokhandwala Complex, the place offers Mumbai Metro and road connectivity and is a seamless blend of urban convenience and modern living.

Features of the premium duplex apartment

Spanning a built-up area of 529.94 sq. m (5,704 sq. ft) and a carpet area of 5,185.62 sq. ft (481.75 sq. m), the premium duplex apartment features a spacious terrace measuring 445.93 sq. m (4,800 sq. ft). Besides this, the apartment offers six mechanized car parking spaces.

A stamp duty of ₹4.98 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000 were incurred during the transaction. Furthermore, IGR registration documents suggest that Amitabh Bachchan bought the duplex apartment for ₹31 crore in April 2021. This implies significant capital gain was made through this deal, indicating a remarkable 168% increase in value.

IGR lease documents reveal that this apartment was rented out to Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021 for a monthly rent of ₹10 lakh and a security deposit of Rs. 60 lakh.

This deal follows three commercial property purchases by Big B in the last year. The commercial properties, located in in Mumbai's Andheri West, spanned a carpet area of 8,429 square feet for nearly ₹60 crore, FloorTap reported citing documents.