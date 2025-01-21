São Paulo’S B-Team Holds Botafogo-SP To Goalless Draw In Paulista Opener

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The São Paulo Club kicked off its Paulista Championship campaign with a scoreless tie against Botafogo-SP. The match took place at Santa Cruz in Ribeirão Preto on Monday. São Paulo fielded a "B team" for this encounter.



The lineup included two young players from their youth squad currently competing in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. Midfielder Hugo and forward Ryan Francisco made their first-team debuts as starters.



Ryan Francisco, the top scorer for São Paulo's under-20 team, nearly scored in the opening minute. His shot hit the crossbar, setting an early tone for the match. As the game progressed, São Paulo's intensity waned. Botafogo-SP created better chances in the second half.



However, neither team managed to break the deadlock. São Paulo's next match is scheduled for Thursday against Guarani. The game will start at 7:30 PM local time at Morumbi Stadium.







This fixture marks São Paulo's first home game of 2025. It also presents the last opportunity for coach Luis Zubeldía to test his ideal lineup before Sunday's derby against Corinthians.

Match Recap

The match began with São Paulo on the front foot. Ryan Francisco's early attempt set the tone for an exciting start. At the 29-minute mark, William Gomes crafted another promising chance for São Paulo.



He skillfully dribbled past a defender but sent his shot over the crossbar. Botafogo-SP showed more aggression in the second half. In the 14th minute, Pablo Thomaz forced a great save from São Paul 's goalkeeper Rafael.



Three minutes later, Douglas Baggio created another chance for Botafogo-SP. A controversial moment occurred in the 23rd minute. The referee initially awarded Botafogo-SP a penalty.



Pablo Thomaz appeared to be fouled in the box. However, after VAR review, the decision was overturned. The referee deemed that Thomaz had dived and showed him a yellow card.



In stoppage time, both teams had opportunities to secure a win. Douglas Baggio's attempt for Botafogo-SP was blocked by São Paulo defender Sabino. Jonathan Cafu also missed a chance to score for Botafogo-SP following a corner kick. The match ended in a goalless draw, with both teams settling for a point each.

