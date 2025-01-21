Brazilian Government Seeks To Curb Petrobras Fuel Price Hikes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian is moving to influence Petrobras's pricing decisions, as reported by O Globo's Lauro Jardim. This development comes as the state-controlled oil company faces pressure to adjust prices amid growing disparities with international markets.



Petrobras enters 2025 with significant price gaps for and diesel. StoneX consultancy reports diesel prices in Brazil are 8.9% below international benchmarks, while gasoline lags by 12.3%.



The Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers presents even larger gaps. In 2024, Petrobras made only one gasoline price adjustment, a 7.04% increase in July. Diesel prices have remained unchanged since December 2023.



This pricing stability followed Petrobras's shift from import parity pricing to a "Brazilianized" model, which considers national parameters alongside global oil prices and exchange rates.



Despite the Brazilian real's devaluation, Petrobras maintained stable prices throughout 2024. This strategy was partly supported by relatively stable international oil prices, with Brent crude closing 2024 at $74.24 per barrel, down 3.74% from 2023.







The government's pressure on Petrobras's board reflects inflation concerns, as fuel prices significantly impact overall price levels in Brazil. This move highlights the ongoing tension between market-oriented policies and political considerations.



It reflects the challenges in managing the country's largest state-controlled company. Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard defends the company's pricing strategy, stating that price hikes could result in market share loss.



This is particularly concerning due to the influx of low-cost Russian diesel into Brazil. As Petrobras's board meeting approaches, stakeholders are closely watching for potential price adjustments.



The outcome could have significant implications for Brazil 's economy, Petrobras's financial health, and the company's decision-making autonomy amid government influence and market pressures.

MENAFN21012025007421016031ID1109111915