Han Zheng encourages US companies to invest in China during Washington visit

(MENAFN) Han Zheng, Vice President of China, encouraged US companies to keep investing in China during his discussions with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other American business leaders in Washington on Sunday.



Han, who is in Washington for the inauguration of President-elect Donald on Monday, is there as a representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.



The vice president also met with members of the US-China Business Council, the American Chamber of Commerce, and various other executives, according to the China News Service. In these conversations, he highlighted the advantages of enhanced economic collaboration and urged American businesses to “take root” in China to contribute to stabilizing the relationship between the two countries.



Han mentioned recent phone conversations between Trump and Xi, underscoring their common interests and the significant potential for partnership. He emphasized that fostering a positive and steady course in US-China relations benefits both nations and the global community at large.



