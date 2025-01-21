TikTok expresses gratitude to Trump for providing necessary clarity to service providers

(MENAFN) TikTok announced on Sunday that it was "restoring service" after a U.S. ban on the app began taking effect earlier that day. The company released a statement stating that, in agreement with its service providers, it was working to reinstate the app. TikTok expressed gratitude to President Trump for providing the necessary clarity to service providers, ensuring they would not face penalties for offering TikTok to over 170 million Americans, including more than 7 million small businesses. The statement emphasized that the company sees this as a victory for the First Amendment and against what it views as arbitrary censorship. TikTok also confirmed its commitment to working with the Trump administration on a long-term solution to keep the app available in the U.S.



Upon reopening the app on Sunday, users saw a pop-up message thanking President Trump for his efforts in bringing TikTok back to the U.S. The message read, "Welcome back! Thanks for your patience and support," acknowledging Trump’s role in resolving the situation.



The app had been briefly unavailable between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, as the initial steps of the U.S. ban began to take effect.



Earlier, Congress passed a measure granting TikTok a 270-day period to sever its ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or face a potential ban. Instead of agreeing to a sale, TikTok challenged the ban legally on First Amendment grounds. However, this challenge ended in failure at the Supreme Court on Friday.

