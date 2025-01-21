Qatar To Host Second Edition Of Four-Nation Friendly Basketball Championship In Feb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Federation (QBF) has officially announced the upcoming second edition of the International Friendly Basketball Championship, scheduled for 2025.

The announcement was made during a press held yesterday at the Federation's conference hall, attended by Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, Secretary-General of the QBF; Mishaal Abdullah Al Maliki, a Board Member and Chairman of the Committee; and Fouad Gerges, Founder and CEO of Step Ahead Company, along with representatives from various media outlets.

Al Kuwari commenced the conference by extending a warm welcome to all attendees and confirmed that the QBF has entered into a partnership with Step Ahead Sports Company to facilitate the organization of this championship, which will take place from February 14 to 16 at the Qatar University Hall.

This tournament is part of a broader initiative aimed at promoting and preparing for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, which will be hosted by Qatar.

Al Kuwari further elaborated that the tournament will feature the participation of four national teams: Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, and the Philippines, recognised as some of the top teams from Asia and Africa.

The primary objective of the tournament is to enhance the Qatari team's preparedness for the third Asian window of the qualifiers for the 2025 Asian Cup.

The Qatari team is scheduled to compete in an away match against the Kazakhstan team on February 21, followed by a home game against the Indian team in Doha on February 24.

Al Kuwari emphasised that the qualifiers will take place on a home-and-away basis across three windows, with the top two teams from each group qualifying directly for the Asian Cup.

The teams finishing in third place will enter additional qualifiers to determine four more teams that will complete the roster for the continental championship, set to occur in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, next August.

Al Kuwari confirmed that the participating teams are expected to arrive in Doha on February 12 and 13, with departures scheduled for February 17 and 18.

He noted that all tournament matches will be hosted at the Qatar University Hall, which has a capacity of 5,000 spectators.

He expressed optimism that the tournament will attract a significant audience and be well-received due to the high caliber of sportsmanship on display.

Furthermore, Al Kuwari disclosed that the partnership agreement with Step Ahead Company will facilitate numerous tournaments and friendly matches for the Qatari national team, aimed at optimal preparation for the 2027 World Cup, the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Gerges conveyed his satisfaction regarding the signing of a three-year cooperation agreement with the Qatar Basketball Federation, which will facilitate the organization of the second edition of the 2025 International Friendly Basketball Championship scheduled for next February.