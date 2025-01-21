Modelworks Direct Launches Its New Range Of Versatile Mounting Solutions For Any Display Environment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIMAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ModelWorks Direct , a reputed of prestigious display models, has announced its new range of versatile mounting solutions that can adapt to any display environment, such as elegant floor stands, suspended installations for indoor or outdoor exhibitions, and more. These versatile mounting solutions have been getting attention at international trade shows, conventions, military installations, museums, and corporate headquarters worldwide.Speaking to the media, Herman Bongco said,“Each piece of our elegant, versatile mounting solutions serves as a powerful branding tool, creating lasting impressions that resonate with audiences.”Modelworks Direct is known for its precision model craftsmanship. The company manufactures quality display models, from intimate desktop pieces to full-scale replicas. Its portfolio showcases large-scale model displays exhibited worldwide, with creations ranging from 3 feet to full-scale installations.“Working directly with original manufacturer blueprints and client specifications, our master craftsmen bring visions to life with meticulous attention to detail. Whether you need a striking trade show centerpiece or a sophisticated corporate display, we engineer each custom model to exact specifications, ensuring perfect scale and authentic detail,” Herman Bongco added.Modelworks Direct serves the globe's leading aerospace manufacturers, defense contractors, airlines, and aviation companies across 75+ countries. The company's client portfolio includes many Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders who trust Modelworks with their most prestigious display projects. From the initial concept to the final installation, the company maintains the highest standards of precision and craftsmanship, ensuring each model exceeds expectations.With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a team of skilled artisans, Modelworks Direct continues to push the boundaries of scale model innovation. From a fleet of desktop models to a landmark full-scale installation, Modelworks Direct is committed to bringing every project into reality with precision and artistry.To learn more, visit .To discuss a project, call +1-224-888-4800 or email ....

Herman Bongco

Modelworks Direct

+1 224-888-4800

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.