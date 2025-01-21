Türkiye resumes consulate general operations in Syria's Aleppo after 13 years

(MENAFN) Türkiye reopened its consulate general in Aleppo on Monday, marking the resumption of operations that had been suspended in 2012 due to the Syrian civil war. The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Ambassador Burhan Koroglu, interim charge d'affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Damascus Hakan Cengiz, and the consul general in Aleppo. The Turkish flag was raised at the consulate, signaling the end of a 12-year hiatus.



The reopening of the consulate was met with enthusiasm by the people of Aleppo, with residents of the surrounding neighborhood celebrating the event with chants. This occasion was seen as a symbol of renewed ties between Türkiye and Syria, and many expressed their joy and pride in the consulate’s return to the city.



Ambassador Koroglu spoke after the ceremony, emphasizing that the consulate’s reopening is a significant step for Türkiye and a point of pride for the nation. He explained that the consulate would serve not only Turkish citizens but also Syrians who have gained Turkish citizenship. Given Aleppo's strategic importance, Koroglu stated that the consulate would function similarly to an embassy, with a focus on supporting the city’s development, including improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.



The consulate's reopening is also expected to strengthen trade relations between Türkiye and Syria, with cities like Gaziantep and Hatay in southern Türkiye ready to collaborate with Aleppo. Residents of Aleppo, including those with dual Syrian-Turkish citizenship, expressed their excitement about the consulate’s return, seeing it as an opportunity to bridge the gap between the two nations.

