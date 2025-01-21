Vivek Ramaswamy to exit DOGE role, shifts focus to Ohio gubernatorial campaign

(MENAFN) Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who was initially slated to lead the Department of Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, is reportedly set to drop out of the role, with multiple outlets confirming his decision. According to these reports, Ramaswamy plans to shift focus and announce a campaign to run for governor of Ohio instead.



Ramaswamy's departure from is said to be due to his underperformance and lack of engagement in the agency's activities, which has reportedly displeased Musk. An unnamed source close to President Donald shared with CBS News that Ramaswamy "has worn out his welcome."



In a separate report, Politico noted that Ramaswamy's announcement of his Ohio gubernatorial campaign is expected by the end of January, based on information from individuals familiar with his plans.



The decision for Vivek Ramaswamy to drop out of his role with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and pursue a gubernatorial campaign in Ohio was reportedly influenced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's decision to replace Vice President-elect JD Vance in the Senate with his own deputy, Jon Husted, rather than selecting Ramaswamy, who had long been expected to receive the seat. This move by DeWine further accelerated Ramaswamy’s plans, according to Politico.



