Advanced Blockchain AG receives Arweave token worth approximately USD 186,000

21.01.2025 / 10:02 CET/CEST

Advanced Blockchain AG receives Arweave token worth approximately USD 186,000 Berlin, January 21, 2025 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“AB”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, has received 13,105 Arweave tokens through its participation in the Permanent Ventures Fund. Based on the current spot price, these have a market value of around USD 186,000.



Permanent Ventures is a specialized investment fund in the field of decentralized storage technologies and is closely linked to the Arweave ecosystem. The fund supports Arweave in developing innovative solutions for durable, tamper-proof and cost-efficient data storage and also acts as a validator for selected portfolio companies. "Receiving the Arweave tokens underlines the strategic added value of our investment in Permanent Ventures and strengthens our position in a forward-looking growth market. We are thus creating sustainable value for our shareholders and driving forward our innovation leadership," says Maik Laske, CFO of Advanced Blockchain AG . Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain AG , adds: "In an increasingly data-driven world, decentralized storage solutions are becoming more and more important. With a projected market volume of over USD 100 billion by 2030, technologies such as Arweave offer decisive advantages - they are secure, censorship-resistant, cost-efficient and meet the growing requirements for modern data storage." With its participation in the Permanent Ventures Fund, Advanced Blockchain AG is positioning itself as a pioneer in the field of blockchain technologies. The company is leveraging the opportunities of the growing Arweave ecosystem to promote the next generation of efficient and secure data storage solutions and create long-term value for shareholders. About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit .

