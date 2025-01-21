Remains Of 137 Martyrs Recovered In Rafah Since Ceasefire - Civil Defense In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip announced that the number of martyrs whose remains were recovered from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to 137 since the ceasefire began.

A statement by the Civil Defense in Gaza said that rescue teams and citizens were able to retrieve the bodies of 58 martyrs from different areas of Rafah, bringing the number of martyrs recovered from the city to 137 since the ceasefire agreement began.

The death toll from the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip had risen to 47,035 martyrs and 111,091 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

The ministry explained that ambulance and civil defense teams were able to retrieve a number of victims after they were trapped under the rubble, affirming ongoing efforts to reach the rest of the missing in the areas that were subjected to bombing.

