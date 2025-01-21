US President Halts Tiktok Ban For 75 Days

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald has temporarily halted a ban on TikTok in the United States, granting the company more time to reach a deal for the social app.

According to the executive order Trump signed on Monday the law banning TikTok in the US will be paused for 75 days and companies that work with TikTok will not be liable for doing so.

The text of the order said this will give Trump's administration time "to pursue a that protects national security while saving a used by 170 million Americans."

Trump suggested that the United States should be a half owner of TikTok's US business in return for keeping the app alive.

The law, which President Joe Biden signed in April, requires TikToks owner, the Chinese company ByteDance, to sell most of its stake for TikTok to continue to operate in the United States. It went into effect Sunday, but restored its service hours after it was banned

MENAFN21012025000067011011ID1109111642