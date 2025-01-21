(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Polypropylene Dominated the in 2024 with a 38.1% Revenue Share While PVC is Poised for the Highest Growth at 7.4% CAGR Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Material, Adhesive, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sealing and strapping packaging tapes market size is anticipated to reach USD 32.95 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. The rapidly emerging trend of folding carton packaging is expected to boost the demand for tapes, thereby positively influence the overall market growth.



Technology innovation and awaiting regulation changes are heightening the growth of folding carton packaging in the newer direction in the constantly growing packaging industry. This factor is anticipated to fuel the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Packaging is also emerging as one of the most important marketing channels in the growing e-commerce market scenario. Thus, the digital printing advancements in tapes manufacturing is further expected to enhance the penetration of sealing and strapping packaging tapes in the e-commerce shipments, thereby driving the overall market growth in the next eight years.

Key players in the industry are focusing on organic growth based on the existing product ranges and customer groups. In addition, the players are also employing efforts to expand the innovation portfolio and successfully execute new product launches in order to gain a strong foothold in the market over the forecast period.

Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Report: Highlights

The polypropylene segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share, 38.1%, in 2024. This growth is attributed to its advantageous properties, such as high abrasion resistance, flexibility, and water resistance.

The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, owing to its excellent sealing capabilities and durability.

The rubber adhesive segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.8% in 2024, primarily driven by its exceptional bonding capabilities and versatility.

The strapping and bundling segment held the largest revenue share of 59.5% in 2024. This growth is attributed to the increasing need for secure and efficient packaging solutions. The Asia Pacific sealing & strapping packaging tapes market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.8% in 2024. Why should you buy this report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Application Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Materials Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Materials Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Paper

4.1.2. Polypropylene

4.1.3. Polyvinyl Chloride

4.1.4. Others

Chapter 5. Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Adhesive Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Adhesive Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Acrylic

5.1.2. Rubber

5.1.3. Silicone

5.1.4. Others

Chapter 6. Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.1.1. Carton Sealing & Inner Packaging

6.1.2. Strapping & Bundling

Chapter 7. Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

7.1. Regional Snapshot

7.2. Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.6. Latin America

7.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.2.1. Company Categorization

8.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

8.3. Competitive Dynamics

8.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

8.3.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. 3M Company

8.4.2. Tesa SE

8.4.3. Avery Dennison Corporation

8.4.4. Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

8.4.5. Nitto Denko Corporation

8.4.6. Scapa Group plc

8.4.7. Shurtape Technologies LLC.

8.4.8. Bostik SA

8.4.9. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

8.4.10. Advance Tapes International Ltd.

