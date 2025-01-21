New EU environmental tariff threatens thousands of Ukrainian jobs

(MENAFN) A new EU environmental tariff, set to begin next year, could jeopardize thousands of jobs in Ukraine, particularly in industries with high carbon emissions, according to the Federation of Employers of Ukraine. The warning concerns the bloc’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which the federation claims could severely impact Ukraine’s economy.



The CBAM aims to prevent cheaper foreign goods, often produced with higher pollution levels, from undermining the EU's green transition. However, a report released on Friday highlights that the tariff could endanger more than 116,000 jobs in Ukraine’s steel, chemical, and cement sectors, which heavily rely on carbon-intensive methods.



“The biggest challenges for us in implementing CBAM are uncertainty, unpredictability, and a lack of data,” said Sergey Lavrynenko, CEO of Stalkanat, a Ukrainian company that manufactures steel ropes and fibers.



Set to be implemented in 2026, CBAM is designed to create a more equitable market by taxing imported goods that do not meet the EU’s strict environmental criteria. Under this scheme, exporters to the EU will need to purchase certificates to cover their carbon emissions.

