AMUOBA Celebrates 207Th Sir Syed Day With Joyful Festivities In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The AMU Old Boys Association of Qatar (AMUOBA) hosted a vibrant 207th Sir Syed Day event at in Doha recently.

The occasion was a delightful gathering celebrated with notable personalities, mesmerizing poetry, and cultural performances.

The event was honoured by the presence of Imran Pratapgarhi, a renowned poet, chairman of the minority department, and an esteemed parliamentarian who served as the chief guest.

His involvement added significance to the occasion, drawing attention from various quarters of the community.

AMUOBA President Moen Azmi welcomed the gathering with heartfelt remarks about the richness of Urdu literature, expressing gratitude to the chief guest for accepting AMUOBA's invitation.

His words resonated with many, reinforcing the association's dedication to promoting the beauty of the Urdu language and literature within the community.

In attendance were other distinguished guests, including Brigadier Ahmad, Eng Abdul Sattar, Chairman of the Engineers Association, and Qatar radio presenter Obaid Tahir.

Their presence highlighted the strong community ties fostered by AMUOBA, emphasizing its commitment to promoting connections among its alumni.

The evening was further elevated by performances from celebrated poets in Qatar, including Azeez Nabil, Ashfaq Deshmukh, Ahmad Ashfaq, Dr. Wasiul Haque Wasi, Muzaffar Nayab, and Shalini Verma.

Their recitations captivated the audience, weaving narratives filled with emotion, humor, and wisdom, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of poetry.

A highlight of the event was the engaging quiz hosted by Sadia Khan, which added an entertaining element to the evening.

The audience participated with great enthusiasm, answering questions and vying for on-spot prizes. The excitement in the room was palpable as attendees cheered for each other, creating a lively and jovial atmosphere.

General Secretary Mohammad Obaidullah provided a presentation highlighting AMUOBA's diverse activities and charitable causes.

He underscored the educational projects undertaken by AMUOBA for underprivileged and meritorious students, showcasing the association's commitment to social responsibility and community development.

Additionally, the event showcased spectacular performances from children, delighting attendees and emphasizing the importance of nurturing artistic talent within the community.

The young performers brought smiles to everyone's faces, showcasing their skills and creativity.