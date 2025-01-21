Trump Pardons Capitol Rioters and Reverses Biden's Policies on Day One

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On January 20, 2025, Donald began his second term as President of the United States with a flurry of executive actions. The Power Vertical news agency reported Trump's first move was to pardon 1,500 individuals convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. This controversial decision fulfilled a key campaign promise to his supporters.



Trump signed the pardon in the Oval Office, calling it "important" and expressing hope for the immediate release of those imprisoned. The decree described the pardons as ending "a grave national injustice" and starting a process of "national reconciliation." Critics view this action as undermining the rule of law.



The new administration wasted no time in dismantling many of Biden's policies. Trump signed orders to withdra from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization . He also suspended refugee admissions for 90 days and revoked policies promoting racial equity and LGBTQ+ rights.







Trump's focus on energy independence was clear in his actions. He authorized increased domestic oil, gas, and mineral exploration while reducing environmental regulations. The president also declared an energy emergency to lower costs by boosting production of fossil fuels and other energy sources.

Immigration took center stage in Trump's agenda. He declared a national emergency at the Mexican border and ordered stricter enforcement against illegal entry. The administration plans to resume border wall construction and increase deportations of undocumented immigrants.



In a move appealing to his base, Trump signed an order defining sex as an immutable biological classification of male or female. This impacts government documentation and halts funding for programs related to gender ideology. The action is likely to face legal challenges.



Trump's return to office marks a sharp ideological shift in Washington. His rapid-fire executive actions signal an intent to swiftly undo his predecessor's legacy. As the new administration settles in, the country braces for significant policy changes across multiple fronts.

