(MENAFN- The Rio Times) soared to $109,588 on January 20, 2025, as Donald took office. The community buzzed with optimism about potential pro-crypto policies. However, the cryptocurrency's price took a sharp dive overnight, falling to below $102,000.



This rapid descent occurred when Trump's inaugural speech omitted any direct reference to cryptocurrencies , leading to profit-taking and disappointment. The market's reaction has been a study in contrasts. now trades at $102,302.75, marking a 6.2% decline from its peak.



Technical analysis shows Bitcoin's Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 65 yesterday, hinting at a possible overbought condition but still allowing room for growth. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicated a bullish crossover, suggesting an increase in bullish momentum, yet the market formed bearish candlestick patterns over the weekend, signaling potential reversal risks.







ETF flows have painted a complex picture. Last week, Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $1.86 billion, reflecting strong institutional interest. However, not all funds shared in this prosperity.



BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) experienced its largest single-day outflow of $332.6 million on January 3, 2025, highlighting the volatility and fickleness of ETF investments. This dynamic interplay between inflows and outflows underscores the market's sensitivity to both macroeconomic news and investor sentiment.

Bitcoin's Inaugural Plunge: Trump's Silence Sinks Crypto Hopes

Analyzing the ETF data further, we see that while BlackRock's fund faced outflows, others like Fidelity's FBTC and Bitwise's BITB managed to attract investments, suggesting a reallocation of capital among investors seeking different exposure or better yield opportunities within the Bitcoin ETF space.



This movement of funds can significantly influence Bitcoin's price, as institutions adjust their portfolios based on market signals and policy expectations. Market analysts have varied perspectives on Bitcoin's future trajectory. Michaël van de Poppe predicts another uptrend but acknowledges the potential for volatility.



Katie Stockton from Fairlead Strategies warns of a possible double-digit correction, pointing to support levels at $84,500 or $73,800, which could serve as buying opportunities for long-term investors if reached.



Trading volumes on major platforms like Binance, hitting 24,500 BTC in 24 hours, reflect active engagement by traders reacting to these events. The Fear & Greed Index, currently at 75, indicates a market driven by greed, suggesting that despite the correction, investor optimism has not waned entirely.

