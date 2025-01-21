Holding Assembly Session In March Would Be Inconvenient For Mlas: Sajad Lone To Govt

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Lone, a prominent opposition figure, voiced his opposition to the government's plan of summoning the Assembly session from the first week of March.

“A humble reminder to the elected government: It is Ramadan in the month of March. Holding the Assembly session in March would be inconvenient for a majority of the MLAs,” Lone said.

Lone expressed his opposition to the timing of the session a day after the J&K government recommended holding the Assembly session in the first week of March.

