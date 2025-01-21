Holding Assembly Session In March Would Be Inconvenient For Mlas: Sajad Lone To Govt
Date
1/21/2025 3:13:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid reports that the Jammu & Kashmir government has recommended holding an Assembly session in March, Peoples conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday said that holding the session during the holy month of Ramadan would be inconvenient for the majority of MLAs.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Lone, a prominent opposition figure, voiced his opposition to the government's plan of summoning the Assembly session from the first week of March.
“A humble reminder to the elected government: It is Ramadan in the month of March. Holding the Assembly session in March would be inconvenient for a majority of the MLAs,” Lone said.
Lone expressed his opposition to the timing of the session a day after the J&K government recommended holding the Assembly session in the first week of March.
