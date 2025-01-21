Uyghur refugee fears for husband's fate as Thai authorities pressure detainees with forced deportation

(MENAFN) A Uyghur refugee, Niluper (a pseudonym), has spent the past decade waiting for the day her husband would be able to join her and their three sons in Turkey, where they now live. The family’s journey began in 2014 when they fled the increasing repression in their hometown in China's Xinjiang province, only to be detained in Thailand. While Niluper and her children were allowed to leave Thailand a year later, her husband was left behind, along with 47 other Uyghur men.



Now, Niluper is filled with dread, fearing that she and her children may never see him again. Just ten days ago, she learned that Thai authorities had attempted to coerce the detainees into signing forms that would have consented to their forced return to China. However, when the detainees realized what the forms entailed, they refused to sign.



The Thai government has insisted that there are no immediate plans to deport the men back to China, but human rights organizations remain deeply concerned that deportation could occur at any moment.



