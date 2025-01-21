Trump vows to reclaim Panama Canal, claiming unfair treatment, Chinese control

(MENAFN) The Panama Canal, a product of “gunboat diplomacy,” is once again facing threats from U.S. saber rattling.



Over a century after the engineering marvel was built to connect the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and 25 years after the U.S. returned control of the canal to Panama, the vital waterway is facing new intimidation from a U.S. president.



In his inaugural address on Monday, U.S. President Donald declared his intent to reclaim the canal. “We’ve been treated very badly by this foolish gift that should never have been made, and Panama’s promise to us has been broken,” Trump stated, accusing Panama of overcharging the U.S. Navy to transit the canal.



He also reiterated a frequent, unsubstantiated claim, saying, “Above all, China is operating the Panama Canal,” and adding, “We didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama, and we are taking it back!”



Panamanian officials have dismissed Trump’s assertions, ridiculing his claims that the country overcharges for canal transit fees or that China has secretly taken control of the waterway.





