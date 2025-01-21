(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-Powered Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Offline retail and retail), Product (Apparel, Toys, Accessories, Video games, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Comcast, Disney, Hasbro, Time Warner, Twentieth Century Fox, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon Inc., AT and T Inc., Banijay Group, Charter Communications Inc., Grindstore Ltd., Indieflix Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Netflix Inc., ViacomCBS Inc., RTL Group SA, Sony Group Corp., Striker Entertainment LLC, Wild Brain Entertainment Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The TV and movie merchandise market is booming, with trends including toys, apparel, collectibles, comic books, action figures, artwork, home décor, accessories, video games, and more. Both kids and adults are driving demand, fueled by streaming services, social media, and ecommerce. Nostalgia-driven merchandise is popular, but counterfeiting is a concern. High marketing costs for celebrity endorsements and fan interaction add to the expense. Purchasing habits vary, with some preferring online shopping websites while others opt for offline retailers. Oversaturation and storage constraints are challenges, as are preservation requirements and authenticity skepticism. Viral sensations and blockbuster hits create demand for collectibles, while cultural phenomena and sentimentality fuel the collector community. E-commerce expansion offers fast delivery options and convenient access to a wide range of products, including plant-based, gluten-free, organic offerings and smart home and wearable tech. Product quality, health, and environmental protection are important considerations for consumers.

Entertainment companies have shifted their focus from relying solely on ticket sales to prioritizing merchandise revenue. With declining DVD sales and stagnant box office collections, studios like Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe now view merchandise as a significant revenue stream. Consumer products are increasingly influencing movie production decisions, leading to sequels and franchises. Notably, some films have generated more income from merchandise sales than box office collections. This trend underscores the importance of merchandise in the entertainment industry.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges



The TV and movie merchandise market is a thriving industry, catering to the demands of kids and adults alike. Toys, apparel, collectibles, comic books, action figures, artwork, home décor, accessories, video games, and more, all generate significant revenue. Nostalgia-driven merchandise and demand for collectibles continue to be key drivers. However, challenges abound, including counterfeiting, high marketing costs, and oversaturation. Costumes, movie scripts, and licensed sellers dominate the landscape, with online shopping websites and offline retailers vying for consumer attention. Fan interaction, celebrity endorsement, and purchasing habits shape consumer behavior. Preservation requirements, authenticity skepticism, and storage constraints are ongoing concerns. Viral sensations and blockbuster hits fuel demand, while cultural phenomena and sentimentality drive collector interest. E-commerce expansion, product quality, health, environmental protection, and plant-based products are emerging trends. The global TV and movie merchandise market may experience challenges due to economic instability. Weak or uncertain economic conditions in key sales regions could negatively impact vendors' financial health and sales. This ripple effect reaches advertisers, affiliates, suppliers, retailers, insurers, and theater operators, potentially hindering their growth. The economy remains volatile, with slowing growth in significant economies like China, India, and Brazil. Economic uncertainties also arise from governmental actions in countries such as Russia and Venezuela.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This tv and movie merchandise market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline retail 1.2 Online retail



2.1 Apparel

2.2 Toys

2.3 Accessories

2.4 Video games 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline retail- The offline retail sector continues to be a significant contributor to the global TV and movie merchandise market. Consumers preferring tangible experiences opt for purchasing merchandise through brick-and-mortar stores, such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores. These retail formats provide an opportunity for customers to inspect and customize products before making a purchase. Offline retail plays a crucial role in the market's growth due to its efficient supply chain network and expanding presence in local and regional markets. Moreover, the rise of personalized gift outlets in shopping malls and hypermarkets is boosting sales of photo products and merchandise. Despite the decline in revenue from offline retail over the years due to online shopping trends, the establishment of new retail stores is expected to enhance customer participation and support the growth of the offline retail segment in the TV and movie merchandise market during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The TV and movie merchandise market is a vibrant and expansive industry, encompassing a wide range of products for fans of all ages. From toys and action figures to apparel, collectibles, comic books, and artwork, there's something for every fan. Home décor and accessories are also popular choices, allowing fans to bring the magic of their favorite shows and movies into their homes. Kids' categories, such as costumes and licensed sellers, are particularly thriving, with online shopping websites and offline retailers catering to the demand. E-commerce expansion continues to drive growth in the market, with consumers increasingly turning to online platforms for convenience and access to a wider range of products. As the industry evolves, there's a growing focus on product quality, health, and environmental protection. Plant-based products and sustainable practices are becoming more common, reflecting consumers' changing values and priorities.

Market Research Overview

The TV and movie merchandise market is a vibrant industry encompassing various product categories, including Toys, Apparel, Collectibles, Comic books, Action figures, Artwork, Home décor, Accessories, Video games, and more. This market caters to both Kids and Adults, fueled by the demand for nostalgia-driven merchandise and the allure of blockbuster hits and cultural phenomena. Streaming services and social media platforms have significantly impacted the market, enabling fan interaction and celebrity endorsement. E-commerce expansion and online shopping websites dominate sales, while offline retailers remain relevant. Product quality, health, and environmental concerns influence purchasing habits. Oversaturation, counterfeiting, and preservation requirements pose challenges. Collectors seek authenticity, while viral sensations and fan communities drive demand. Smart home products and wearables offer new opportunities, as do plant-based products, gluten-free foods, and organic cosmetics. Fast delivery options ensure customer satisfaction.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Offline Retail

Online Retail

Product



Apparel



Toys



Accessories



Video Games

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio