Katara Organises Second Edition Of Creativity Forum Exhibition Today
1/21/2025 2:16:05 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Katara is set to organise the second edition of the creativity forum exhibition today, with the participation of a phalanx of international artists.
The exhibition is a unique platform to gather many artists hailing from various art schools and nationalities to express their diverse cultures within an invaluable and creative framework and convey a sublime message that offers a space for all artists to articulate the finest of their essence with an exquisitely refined artistic sensibility.
Moderated by artist Mona Hashim Al Sada, an open conversation will be organized simultaneously during this event with the engagement of artist Hassan Al Mulla and Dr. Walid Sarab from Kuwait.
Participating in this forum are namely Hassan Al Mulla, Mona Al Sada, Abdulaziz Sadiq, Bakhita Al Sada, Ibrahim Khalfan, Shaia Al Fadil, Fatima Al Nuaimi, Modi Al Hajri and Abdul Rahman Al Mutawa.
In addition, the event brings together a host of Kuwaiti artists, namely Dr. Walid Sarab, Marzouq Al Qenaei, Fatima Al Kandari, alongside artists Issam Jameel and Badriya Al Nasser from Saudi Arabia, Nazanin Dyer from Iran, Zeina Sharaf from Syria and Bushra Akhnafo from Morocco.
