Globalmanagergroup Offers Extensive Documentation Kit For BRCGS Packaging Materials (Issue 7)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, India, 17 January 2024 - Globalmanagergroup, a leading provider of management system documentation and certification solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its all-inclusive documentation suite for the BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials (Issue 7). This newly launched totally editable documentation kit aims at making BRCGS Packaging Materials (Issue 7) documentation task easy for manufacturers of packaging for various applications at all levels of the chain, enabling them achieve BRCGS Packaging Materials (Issue 7) certification in a time saving and cost-effective way. This innovative product containing 215 editable sample documents is designed to support packaging materials manufacturers in achieving compliance with the BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials (Issue 7), ensuring safe, quality assured and authentic packaging materials .



“We are excited to offer our BRCGS Packaging Materials (Issue 7) documentation kit, which is especially designed by our highly experienced team to meet the unique needs of the manufacturers of packaging materials for various applications. This kit will empower them to implement a robust product safety and quality management system, enhancing product safety, quality and legality of the packaging materials,” said Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Director, Globalmanagergroup.“Our documentation kit makes easy the implementation of the BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials (Issue 7), allowing packaging material manufacturers to focus on what matters most - delivering safe and legal products of exceptional quality and achieving BRCGS Packaging Materials (Issue 7) certification from an accredited Certification Body”, he added.



This comprehensive BRCGS Packaging Materials (Issue 7) documentation package includes easily customizable BRCGS product safety manual, procedures, process approach, exhibits, specialized BRCGS documents for product safety culture and product safety assessment, standard operating procedures (SOPs), audit checklist, etc. specifically designed to align with BRCGS Packaging Materials (Issue 7) requirements. The kit is designed for easy editing, enabling packaging materials manufacturers to customize the content to their specific operational needs. The BRCGS Packaging Materials (Issue 7) documentation kit is ideal for the manufacturers of packaging materials for food, beverages, feed, raw materials, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products and single use disposable products for use in the food service sector seeking to enhance their product safety and quality management systems and achieve BRCGS Packaging Materials (Issue 7) certification.



With the increasing regulatory requirements for packaging material industries and the growing need for product safety and quality assurance, the BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials (Issue 7) provides a comprehensive framework for implementing effective product safety and quality management practices across packaging material industries. Globalmanagergroup's new documentation kit is developed by BRCGS documentation and certification consultants and packaging materials safety and quality experts to help such organizations seamlessly implement the requirements of the latest version of the BRCGS standard for packaging materials, streamlining the process of certification and continual improvement. It will also help in enhancing product safety and quality management system of packaging materials manufacturing company .



For more information about the BRCGS Packaging Materials (Issue 7) documentation kit or to request a demo, please visit: or contact at ... .

About Globalmanagergroup



Globalmanagergroup is a global leader in providing documentation and training solutions for various management systems based on ISO, BRCGS and other important international standards. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company provides customizable documentation kits, expert guidance, and training solutions to support organizations in achieving certification and improving their management systems. Global Manager Group has made a name for itself as the world's foremost management system consultant, with expertise in ISO 22000, BRCGS Food, BRCGS Packaging materials, IFS Food, FSSC, HACCP, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and many other international standards. Global Manager Group has more than 3600 clients globally and is a reputable management system certification consultant. For more information about the company, please visit



