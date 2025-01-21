Ukrainian farmers receive limited international aid compared to other sectors, says agrarian minister

(MENAFN) Ukrainian farmers are receiving international assistance, but it is significantly lower compared to other sectors.



This statement was made by Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitalii Koval, in a comment to Ukrinform during the International Green Week in Berlin.



“The subsidies allocated to farmers are very limited at the moment. Ukrainians are a nation of farmers who don’t rely on handouts; they know how to earn,” Koval explained.



He mentioned that the European Union has allocated approximately EUR 20 million in support of small farming enterprises for 2024. Each farm (those cultivating up to 120 hectares) received UAH 8,000 per hectare in subsidies.



“This is a small amount, extremely small compared to the billions provided to other sectors. However, it still demonstrates Europe's support and solidarity with Ukrainian farmers,” Koval emphasized.



The Ukrainian minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), UK Aid, and other international projects and embassies for their continued assistance.



