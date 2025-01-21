Scholz stresses importance of stable US relations amid concerns over Trump, Musk

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the need for "stable ties" with the United States on Monday ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Scholz’s remarks come amid allegations that advisor Elon Musk may be attempting to interfere in Germany’s upcoming general elections.



“The transatlantic relations are of utmost importance for Germany and for Europe. And is the guarantor of our security. That’s why we need stable relations with the USA,” Scholz told the Rheinische Post newspaper.



The chancellor noted that he had already spoken with Trump on the phone twice, describing the conversations as “very friendly and good.” He added that their advisors had met several times, ensuring that the relationship with the new administration would not start from scratch.



Scholz also addressed Trump’s recent territorial claims regarding Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal, stressing that Europeans support internationally agreed-upon rules. “One rule is: Borders must not be moved by force,” he reiterated.

