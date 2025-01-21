Russian Troops Lose 1,600 Invaders, Air Defense System In Ukraine Over Last Day
Date
1/21/2025 2:06:23 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 21, 2024, amount to about 822,030 people, including another 1,600 people over the past day.
This is stated on the facebook page of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
The defense forces also destroyed 9,833 (+12) Russian tanks, 20,477 (+23) armored combat vehicles, 22,134 (+60) artillery systems, 1,262 (+0) MLRS, 1,050 (+1) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft , and 331 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 22,898 (+130), cruise missiles - 3,051 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 34,682 (+194), special equipment - 3,710 (+4).
Read also:
Civilian shootings in Bucha: 7 more Russian soldiers to be brought to justice
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders repelled a massive Russian assault in the Kursk region , neutralizing almost 100 Russian servicemen and 10 units of armored vehicles.
MENAFN21012025000193011044ID1109111236
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.