Russian Troops Lose 1,600 Invaders, Air Defense System In Ukraine Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 21, 2024, amount to about 822,030 people, including another 1,600 people over the past day.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The defense forces also destroyed 9,833 (+12) Russian tanks, 20,477 (+23) armored combat vehicles, 22,134 (+60) artillery systems, 1,262 (+0) MLRS, 1,050 (+1) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft , and 331 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 22,898 (+130), missiles - 3,051 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 34,682 (+194), special equipment - 3,710 (+4).

Civilian shootings in Bucha: 7 more Russian soldiers to be brought to justice

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders repelled a massive Russian assault in the Kursk region , neutralizing almost 100 Russian servicemen and 10 units of armored vehicles.