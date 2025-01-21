Kremlin-backed bots spread false claim about Slovakian treatment of Ukrainian cars, men
Date
1/21/2025 2:06:16 AM
(MENAFN) Propagandists have deployed bots on social media platforms to spread disinformation to Western audiences.
Kremlin-backed media outlets, Telegram channels, and bots on platforms like X and Instagram are circulating a post from an anonymous X user named "SlavicFreeSpirit." The post falsely claims that Slovaks have begun removing license plates from Ukrainian cars in Slovakia in response to Ukraine halting Russian gas transit as of January 1. The post also alleges that Ukrainian men are being forced to return home to obtain new plates, where they face mobilization.
This claim is untrue. The "SlavicFreeSpirit" account offers no evidence to back up its allegations.
The account was created in February 2022, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, it has consistently promoted Russian propaganda aimed at an English-speaking audience. Additionally, the account features a purchased blue verification checkmark, likely to create an illusion of credibility and authority.
