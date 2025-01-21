President Trump Declares National Emergency At US-Mexico Border, Stations More Troops

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- US President Donald issued an executive order, Monday, declaring national emergency at the southern border with Mexico to combat illegal immigration and drug cartels, and also directed the deployment of additional to secure the border.

In an executive order released by the White House, Trump stated, "by the authority vested in me by the and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 201 and 301 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), hereby declare that a national emergency exists at the southern border of the United States."

He added, "America's sovereignty is under attack. Our southern border is overrun by cartels, criminal gangs, known terrorists, human traffickers, smugglers, unvetted military-age males from foreign adversaries, and illicit narcotics that harm Americans, including America."

President Trump emphasized that this "invasion" has led to widespread chaos and suffering in the country over the past four years, resulting in crimes, including murder.

Trump noted that foreign criminal gangs "have begun seizing control of parts of cities, attacking our most vulnerable citizens, and terrorizing Americans beyond the control of local law enforcement. Cartels control vast territories just south of our southern border, effectively controlling who can and cannot travel to the United States from Mexico."

He described this situation as a threat to the nation and an "assault on the American people and the integrity of America's sovereign borders."

President Trump directed the US Armed Forces to take "all appropriate action" to assist the Department of Homeland Security in achieving full and immediate control of the southern border.

He clarified that this measure aims to grant the Department of Defense additional authority to support the federal government's emergency response at the southern border, including providing necessary logistical services. (end)

