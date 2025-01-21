Cathay Flight Returns To Boston Due To Smoke In Cabin

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Boston: A Cathay Pacific flight bound for Hong Kong was forced to return to Boston Logan International Airport on Monday, (January 20), after reports of smoke in the cabin.

Flight CX811, operated by an Airbus A350-900, took off from Boston at 2:23 am local time but began circling over Massachusetts Bay before returning to the airport.

According to flight tracking Flightradar24, the aircraft remained airborne for about 90 minutes before landing safely back at Logan Airport.

While the airline has yet to release an official statement, social posts suggested that smoke was visible inside the cabin shortly after the plane took off.

Emergency landings often involve fuel-dumping procedures to reduce the aircraft's weight, and the A350 was observed circling above Massachusetts Bay - a standard manoeuvre in such situations.

This incident marks the second time in less than a month that a Cathay Pacific flight departing from Boston has encountered issues, as per the Post.

On December 22, another flight experienced mechanical problems that led to delays.

There were no immediate reports of injuries among passengers or crew, and emergency services were on standby at Logan Airport as a precaution.

Local media reported that the passengers were deplaned and accommodated by the airline.

In response to similar incidents in the past, Cathay Pacific has emphasised its commitment to passenger safety and its rigorous maintenance protocols.

Aviation analyst Geoffrey Thomas from AirlineRatings noted that while such events can be alarming, they are typically handled effectively by experienced flight crews.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, including examining the aircraft's systems and reviewing crew reports.

The Massachusetts Port Authority, which manages Logan Airport, has confirmed the safe return of the aircraft and is cooperating with federal authorities.

As of now, there has been no official word on whether the issue was mechanical, electrical, or related to environmental factors.

Passengers scheduled to take connecting flights or the rescheduled journey to Hong Kong were advised to contact Cathay Pacific for updates.

Cathay Pacific is one of Asia's leading airlines. While incidents like these can impact schedules, they underscore the importance of safety measures in aviation.

The airline's A350 fleet is known for its advanced technology and safety features, but even state-of-the-art aircraft are subject to unforeseen issues.

