Expert Talks About Trump's Inauguration: We Heard Almost Nothing About International Policy

In his inaugural speech, US President Donald paid insufficient attention to international issues and did not mention Russia's war against Ukraine.

Andriy Dobriansky, head of the Ukrainian Congressional Committee of America in New York, drew attention to this in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to the expert,“we have heard almost nothing about the international policy of the new president” of the United States - only that America wants to be first in the world, and“the Biden administration allocated money to protect foreign borders” instead of its own.

“Trump did not mention Ukraine or the ongoing war in Europe. He mentioned Panama and the Gulf of Mexico, which he wants to rename the Gulf of America,” Dobriansky said, noting that the new president is focusing on Panama and Greenland so that his name”can be included in historical texts.”

The representative of the UCC of America also noted that“Trump insulted Biden in his speech, saying that his administration did nothing.”

According to Dobriansky, political strategists did not recommend that Trump mention the pardon of the January 6, 2021, coup participants, so the president avoided this topic in his main speech, but raised it in other speeches that day.

Trump's supporters will likely find his speech strong, the expert suggested.“They should especially like the promise of urgent executive orders to limit migration across the southern border. I think his supporters are happy,” he said.

At the same time, Dobriansky noted that Biden did not mention Ukraine in his farewell speech at the White House, speaking about international affairs.

As reported, on Monday, Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States.